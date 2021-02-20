Louise C. (Newlin) Dawson, 99-1/3 years old, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Inspirit Hilltop Senior Living.
Mrs. Dawson was born in 1921 in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late William and Bessie Newlin. She graduated from John Handley High School. Although she disliked cooking and cleaning, she loved playing the Beer Barrel Polka on her organ and piano at home. Mrs. Dawson was a member of First Christian Church, where she was a Board Member and organist for many years. Her church was a very important and meaningful part of her life. She was a true servant of the Lord and could always be found with her Bible in her hand. Her late husband, Harold, was an avid bowler and she always enjoyed traveling with him to bowling tournaments around the country.
Her husband, Harold Lee Dawson, whom she married on March 11, 1950 preceded her in death in 1996.
Surviving is a daughter, Linda Lee Dawson Harrison and a son, Larry DeHaven-Dawson (Virginia); grandson, Jason East (Emily); and great grandchildren, Ryann, Devynn, and Kierynn.
Along with her parents and her husband, Louise was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jesse; and brothers, Leonard Newlin and Charles Symmons.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 pm on Tuesday at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise's memory to First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
