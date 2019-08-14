Louise E. Rolle, 87, of Winchester, VA died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born August 16, 1931 in Stephens City, VA, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Stern. Louise married Fred Rolle Jr. November 2, 1954 in Stephens City, VA. Fred preceded her in death on February 12, 2015. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Guiding Light Gospel Church, an evangelist at her church, Sunday school teacher, secretary of the church, and a member of the choir.
Along with her husband Fred, she is preceded in death by her son, Sandy Evan Stern and a brother, Thomas S. Stern.
She is survived by three children, Robert Lee Stern of Clearbrook, VA, Doncel Rolle of Naussau, Bahamas, and Adrian Barr of Winchester, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, August 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home with Elder Tionte L. Davis and Elder Blane T. Medley officiating.
Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her nephews and her grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
