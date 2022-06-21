Louise Ellen (Griffin) Newbrough
Louise Ellen (Griffin) Newbrough, 78, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Louise was born in 1944 in Harrison County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James Ransler and Fannie Iris Griffin. Louise worked for R. E. Michael Company Heating and Air Conditioning as a Customer Service Administrator, retiring in 2019 after 30 years of faithful service. She was a member of Southside Church of Christ.
Louise married Daniel Henry Newbrough on August 7, 1960, in Hundred, West Virginia. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Louise is survived by her son, Mark Newbrough (Susan); grandchildren, Jody Taylor (James), Teresa Heflin (Thomas), and James Newbrough (Molly); great grandchildren, Mary Heflin, Austin Heflin, and Daniel Newbrough; sister, Evelyn Griffin; brother, Okey Griffin (Sandra); brother-in-law, Herbert Kinsey; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Louise is preceded in death by her sister, Jean Kinsey.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 22, at Omps, South Chapel from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, June 23, beginning at 10:00 am at Omps, South Chapel with Elder Rick Lynch officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s memory to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, P. O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-9900.
Please view obituary and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
