Louise M. Mapes
Louise Maggie Mapes, 87, departed this life on June 29, 2020 at her home in Riverside, CA.
She was born on October 3, 1932 the daughter of the late James Arlington Sulser and Della Mae Stonebreaker Sulser. Upon her father’s passing, Toby T. Spurling helped Della raise Louise and her siblings. Louise was kind, loving and compassionate to people and animals alike. Her greatest joy in life was her family.
She was married to Russell J. Johnson for 23 years before they divorced. Russ passed away in December of 1996. She was married to her second husband, Arthur J. Mapes, for 18 years until he passed away in June of 1994.
Surviving Louise are her two daughters: Stacey Moriarty and Jeannie Johnson; four grandsons: Scott Desrosiers, Alan Desrosiers, Johnny Dominguez, and Joshua Goodbar; two great grandchildren: Livia and Raymond Desrosiers; a sister: Katherine Fleming; and a brother: James Sulser.
She is preceded in death by three brothers: Elmer, William, and Charles; and three sisters: Martha and Edna Sulser & Dolly Pugh.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home and Cremarory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jonathan Fletcher. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Christian Church Cemetery in High View, WV.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA , PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
To view Louise’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.