Louise MacDowell Klingensmith Milam passed away at home on December 11, 2021, at age 84. She was born on November 23, 1937, the daughter of Paul Ogden Klingensmith and Dorothy Louise Edwards Klingensmith. She is survived by her six children: John Holloway Milam Jr. (Sandy), Katherine Edwards Milam, Cynthia Louise Milam Neveu (Alan), Peter Wilson Milam (Lori), Thomas Richerson Milam (Noelle), and Michael McAllister Milam (Callie); 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Louise loved mowing her lawn, tending her flowers, and most of all caring for children. Her faith in the Lord was real. She served through prayer for family, friends, and her church. She lived a beautiful life of service.
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to Blue Ridge Hospice and all her caregivers.
Visitation will be at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday, December 18 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at 2077 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church.
