Louise Price
Inga Louise Welch Price, 81, of Winchester, Virginia was called home by her Heavenly Father on the morning of Friday, February 7, 2020 from her son’s South Carolina family home. Her family and friends find peace with her passing, rejoicing that her body is no longer constricted by cancer, and that she is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Robert R. Price and their two sons, Robert Keith and David Bryan.
Louise was born March 6, 1938 to her late parents James Edward Welch and Virginia Viola Sowers Welch in Charles Town, West Virginia. She built a beautiful life with her husband of 63 years, Robert Reace Price, raising 4 children while they owned and operated Price’s Garage in Winchester, Virginia.
Louise will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends. She was an active member of the Moose, and an avid sports fan, cheering passionately for her Nationals and Redskins.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Price Corrigan and husband, Dennis of Winchester, VA; her son, Mark Alan Price and wife, Liesl of Irmo, SC; her grandchildren, Christopher Price, Amanda Rudolph, Tag Corrigan, Jillian Price and Owen Price; and her great grandchildren Aiden Corrigan, Reace Rudolph, David Price, and Parker Price.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation gathering at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville the evening of Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held the next morning, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., also at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville, officiated by Rev. Ralph Buddenhagen. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Mark Price, Owen Price, Chris Price, Dennis Corrigan, Tag Corrigan, and Tommy Dyke will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to PAN Foundation at https://panfoundation.org/index.php/en/donors/ways-to-give/donate-online.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.