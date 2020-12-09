Louise Wright
Louise Wright, 91, of High View, West Virginia died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Wright was born December 29, 1928 in Warren County, Virginia, the daughter of Samuel M. Clegg and Ada V. Alexander Clegg.
She was a homemaker.
She married Herbert Milton Wright on September 7, 1943 in Upperville, Virginia. Mr. Wright died on November 24, 2001.
Surviving are a daughter, Peggy Spaid of Yellow Springs, WV; a son, Roger Wright, Sr. of Front Royal, VA; two sisters, Roberta Vanfossen of Littlestown, PA and Mary Greyer of Culpeper, VA; and 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
A daughter, Shirley Sechrist, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 10:00 — 11:00 A. M. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville and a funeral service will be held at 11:00 A. M. with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Wright, Roger Wright, Jr., Donald Whitcare, Brian Elgin, Samuel Bixler, and Sammy Clegg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wright Family, c/o Pam Banks, P O Box 146, High View, WV 26808.
