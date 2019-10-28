Lourain H. Lipscomb "L.H."

Lourain H. “L.H.” Lipscomb, 87, of Clear Brook, Virginia passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Lipscomb was born in 1932 in Aurora, West Virginia, son of the late Charles and Lona Lipscomb. He was a graduate of Aurora High School and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Lipscomb was owner/operator of L&L Builders Inc., retiring in 2002. He previously owned Mill Mountain Orchard in Romney, West Virginia.
He served on the Board of Directors for Clear Brook Volunteer Fire & Rescue. He was a member of the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Club in Three Churches, West Virginia, and St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Red House, Maryland. Mr. Lipscomb’s creative mind always gave him business sense and exploring options to make things work more efficient. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, and watching western movies. Mr. Lipscomb was always ready to give a helping hand to anyone.....he never met a stranger, and was also an animal lover. His greatest passion was his family, enjoying many trips and vacations with them. A loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be greatly missed.
He married Marietta Fay Haines on March 23, 1957 in Romney, West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 62 years is a daughter, Debra Parrish (Russell) of Clear Book, VA and a son, Mark Lipscomb (Pamela) of Winchester, VA; grandson, Brian Lipscomb of Winchester, VA; brothers, Edward Lipscomb (Elaine) of Eglon, WV and Tommy Lipscomb (Bernadette) of Charles Town, WV; sister-in-law, Almeda Lipscomb of Horse Shoe Run, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents Mr. Lipscomb was preceded in death by a sister, Doraetta Vincent and her husband, Lewis; brother, Gerald Lipscomb; sister-in-law, Joann Lipscomb.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Aaron Fitch officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lourain’s memory to Clear Brook Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 56, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624.
