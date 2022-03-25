Lovene Odessa Combs Newlin
Lovene Odessa Combs Newlin, 85, of Winchester, VA, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born November 8, 1936, in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Lee and Ethel Sisler Combs. Lovene was a graduate of James Wood High School, class of 1956. She worked for Russell Roofing from 1961 until her retirement in 2012. Lovene was a huge supporter of the Henry & William Evans Home for Children, the local SPCA and St. Jude's. She was also an avid doll collector.
She married Stacy J. Newlin Sr. on November 11, 1958, in Frederick County, VA. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Lovene is survived by her children, Stacy J. Newlin Jr of Clear Brook, VA, and Lisa “Jenny” Newlin Bridgeforth and her husband W.E. of Winchester; grandchildren, Eddie Bridgeforth and his wife Molly, Travis Bridgeforth, Paige Bridgeforth and Heaven Newlin; great-grandchildren, Quent, Felicity and Rose; brothers, Vernon Combs and his wife Catherine of Frederick County and Ralph Combs of Stephens City, VA; sisters, Helen Baylis of Winchester and Opal McMillian of Stephens City and many nieces and nephews, too numerous to count.
Lovene is preceded in death by her siblings, Lester Combs, Delbert Combs, Winnie Miller, Margory Eaton, Grace Hoover, Wallace Combs and her identical twin Lorene Russell.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 2:00-4:00 pm.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Montague Avenue United Methodist Church in Winchester with Pastor Leah Delong officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Henry & William Evans Home for Children, 330 E. Leister St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601
