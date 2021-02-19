Loyd Alvin Michael “Mike”
Loyd Alvin Michael (Mike), 89, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on February 12, 2021 at home with his wife of almost 70 years by his side.
Mike was born in 1931 in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, son of the late Roy and Pearl Michael. He grew up in Gore, Virginia and graduated from Gore High School. As a youth he developed a love of cars, baseball and a good practical joke, which continued to his passing. Mike was a veteran of the United States Army and continued to work for the Federal Government until his retirement. Upon retiring he took up woodworking where he started with trim for the house, and progressed to making furniture. Mike also became an active member of Round Hill United Methodist Church and was proud of his participation in their men’s groups.
Mike is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alyce; three children, Victoria Eggers, Elizabeth Pommer, and Patrick Michael; five grandchildren, Sean Manzano, Michael Pommer, Bailey Pommer, Alexis Michael, and Ryan Michael; and sister, Etta Smith.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm on Tuesday at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Larry Craddock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
