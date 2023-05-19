LT. Alan Dunsmore: Farewell to Our Sailor
In the beginning, Al Dunsmore was a young sailor who smiled at Edith, a pretty, Key West, girl. She allowed him to become a boyfriend, then he grew into a husband.
He became a father, and then a cold warrior, where he spent many years doing his part to help protect his country and his family. During his Naval career, he rose from a deck crew member to become an officer with the rank of Lt.
Upon leaving the Navy, he evolved into a coach, a mentor, and a dad. Retiree was his next profession, which didn’t last very long. He decided to join the Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue unit and become a fireman, then a Fire Chief.
After hanging up his fireman’s hat, he did some of his best work as a caregiver to Edith. When she passed on, he became a valued volunteer at the Berryville Presbyterian church in Berryville, Va.
Then he became a retiree again, and a new career as an above average golfer. He walked every course he played; he wouldn’t ride a cart.
And now, like Edith, he has become a flood of memories.
Above and beyond all this, Lt. Al Dunsmore was a lifelong Navy man!
Lt. Al Dunsmore is survived by his two sons and two daughters, Al Dunsmore Jr. of Frederick, Va., Daniel and Shirley Dunsmore of Winchester, Va., Janet, and Michael Gilmartin, of Smithburg, Md., and Donna and Mount Morris of Choctaw, Ok. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Alan is also survived by his brother Gary Dunsmore of Erie, Pa.
