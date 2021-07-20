Lt. Benjamin Elwood Barb
Benjamin Elwood Barb, 38 of Cross Junction, VA passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home after his well fought battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma).
Benji was born in 1983 to the late Billy and Sandra (Diehr) Barb. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Winchester, VA, Class of 2002. Benji was a career Firefighter/EMT for Clarke County Fire Department stationed at Enders Fire Department. He was an active Volunteer Firefighter for Gainesboro Fire Department for over 20 years where he was Fire Lieutenant and on the board of directors. He loved being at the fire hall with his brother and sisters where he spent his time training and guiding new members. Benji was a Baltimore Orioles and Dallas Cowboys fan and an avid weather watcher. He was a supportive step father who loved taking his boys to practice and games and was a devoted father to his little girl.
Benji married the love of his life, Melissa Coffelt, on October 11, 2014 in Bloomery, WV.
Surviving with his wife Melissa are his children, Sophia Barb and Carson and Camden Southern.
A visitation will be Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4pm to 8pm with a funeral service on Friday, July 23 at 11am all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in Benji’s memory may be made to: Benjamin Barb Medical Fund, Bank of Clarke County.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
