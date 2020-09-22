LT COL Barry W. Smith, USAF, Ret.
Barry W. Smith, 78, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home.
Barry was born in 1942 in Iowa City, Iowa, son of the late Dale and Thelma Smith. He graduated from Washington-Lee High School, Arlington, Virginia, Class of 1960 and a graduate of University of Lynchburg, formerly Lynchburg College, Class of 1964, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. After college, Barry worked as a Bank Examiner and then a Trust Officer. Barry was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Vietnam conflict, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He retired from the West Virginia 167th Air Guard in 1996 and was the last flying Navigator on the C-121 Constellation at retirement. Barry was then Airport Operations Officer at Dulles International Airport, retiring in 2008. He was an avid car enthusiast and a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, the Valley Cruisers, the Pontiac Oakland Club, and the Little Indians Club. Barry was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winchester.
Barry married Linda Joyce Cassada on December 16, 1978 in Alexandria, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Courtenay Anne Bohn (Andrew) of Elgin, Oklahoma (Fort Sill) and Allison Smith Ogren (Tad) of Newport News, Virginia (Langley Air Force Base); grandchildren, Theodore and Everly Ogren both of Newport News, Virginia and Harrison Bohn of Elgin, Oklahoma; and a brother, Dr. Kevin Smith (Deb) of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Along with his parents, Barry was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Hamner.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Dr. Dan McCoig officiating. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barry’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to a charity of donor’s choice.
