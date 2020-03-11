Lt. Col. Edward DuPont Gelzer, Jr. USMC (Ret.)
Lt. Col. Edward DuPont Gelzer, Jr., 95, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at The Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester, Virginia.
Edward was born in 1924 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Edward DuPont Gelzer, Sr. and Agnes (Murray) Gelzer. Edward was a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he worked for First American Bank in Virginia. He enjoyed gardening, stamp and coin collecting, reading, and travelling in Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Edward was preceded in death by A. Florence Gelzer and his first wife, Patricia Ann Gelzer.
Edward is survived by his children, Heidi J. Gelzer (Edward Mortimore), Louise S. Addison (William), Edward D. Gelzer, III (Donna) and Harvey W. Snyder, III (Zora); grandchildren, Holly, Emily, Hailey, Angala, and Erica; and great grandchildren, Madison, Katalyn, AvaGrace and Cason.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 28, 2020 at The Village at Orchard Ridge Chapel. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
