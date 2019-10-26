Lt. Col. Tom L. Peyton, Jr., US Army, Ret.
Lt. Col. Tom Lewis Peyton, Jr., 96, of Boyce, Virginia, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Peyton was born August 28, 1923 in Washington, DC, son of the late Tom Lewis Peyton, Sr. and Nancy Williams Peyton.
He retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel; worked for the Army Corps of Engineers; was the Assistant Commissioner for GSA from 1964-1976; the Director of construction and facilities for the Smithsonian Institution from 1976-1986; and was the Vice President of the Leo Daly Architect and Engineering Firm.
He married Ruth Maddox Peyton on August 22, 1947 in Anchorage, Kentucky. Mrs. Peyton died on October 27, 2011.
Surviving are two sons, Tom Lewis Peyton III and Robert Maddox Peyton, both of Gore, VA; and grandchildren, Lindsay Mason, Christina Casselano Brady and Stefan Salanski.
In addition to his wife, his daughters, Ellen Lane Peyton and Elizabeth Peyton Salanski, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.