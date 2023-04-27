Lucia Lionberger Thomas
Lucia Lionberger Thomas died quietly on Saturday April 15 in Winchester. She had been at The Willows at Meadow Branch memory care for five months where she received excellent care. The family had gathered around her; her son Bob and husband Doug held her hand when she passed on.
She was born on August 7, 1945 in Roanoke, VA. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School there in 1963 and from Mary Baldwin College in 1967, where she was Vice President of her senior class. She taught in the Frederick County school system for 34 years, mostly at Frederick County Middle School. She taught computers there and was named "Teacher of the Year" for that school twice. Later she worked in computers at Shenandoah University, where she had received her Master’s Degree in 1992.
Lucia loved horseback riding, painting, knitting, skiing, roses, tennis and many other activities. In later years she became devoted to the Alter Guild at Christ Episcopal Church which she later led for many years. Above all else she treasured being with family and playing with grandchildren.
Several organizations received her contributions. She served on the boards of Shalom et Benedictus and Head Start for several years each. She served two terms on the Christ Episcopal Church Vestry Board where she achieved the breakthrough of being the first female usher in church history. She sang in the church choir for several years, which she loved. She was vitally supportive of many activities and will be lovingly remembered as an unusually caring person. The family is very grateful for her wonderful life and her many accomplishments.
Lucia was the daughter of Frances Johnson Lionberger and Samuel Lewis Lionberger of Roanoke. She is survived by husband William Douglas (Doug) Thomas of Winchester and brother Samuel Lewis (Sam) Lionberger Jr. of Roanoke. She has two sons: William Douglas (Bill) Thomas II of Blacksburg and Robert Lewis (Bob) Thomas of Winchester, Bob is married to Emily Reeve Utt Thomas of Winchester. Lucia is also survived by five nephews, one niece, and five grandchildren.
Her funeral will be at 2:00pm in Christ Episcopal Church on Monday May 8. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lucia to Christ Episcopal Church, 132 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
