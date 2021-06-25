Lucille "Betty" Anderson, 89, of High View, WV died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Betty was born on April 28, 1932 in Arkansaw, WV, the daughter of the late William and Bertha Dove Smith. She was a seasonal worker at Shenandoah Apple in Winchester, VA and Timber Ridge Fruit Farm in Gore, VA. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Arkansaw, WV. Betty enjoyed yard work especially gardening & mowing grass, quilting and being with her family.
Betty married Francis J. Anderson in 1950. Francis died September 5, 2004.
Surviving is a son: Jerry Anderson of High View, WV; two daughters: Carolyn Pugh of Gore, VA; Pam Barney (Billy) of Wardensville, WV; three grandchildren: Scott Pugh (Dana) of Berryville, VA; Erin DeHaven (Eric) of Winchester, VA; Amanda Barney of Mathias, WV; three great-grandchildren: Marlee & Alden Pugh and Braxton Orndorff; a cousin and best friend: Catherine Anderson.
She is preceded in death by five siblings: Orvan "Charlie" Smith, Lenard "Dit" Smith, Alton "Jim" Smith, Melvin "Pete" Dove, Thelma King.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Simmons and Chaplin Daniel Hess. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View, WV.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber Ridge Cemetery, C/O Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865 or Capon Springs Fire and Rescue, PO Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823.
To view Betty's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.