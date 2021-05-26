Lucille Carpenter “Lucy” Everly
Lucille Carpenter “Lucy” Everly, 86, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Lucy was born October 2, 1934, daughter of the late Edward O. and Elsie L. Spillman Carpenter. She was one of the first graduating classes from James Wood High School. She married Paul Davis Everly June 18, 1960. Lucy had a long career with DuPont in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Delaware. When she retired, she returned to Virginia in 1998. She loved to read and tend to her flower and herb garden. She attended church at Burnt Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews; Jennie Lou Rose (Larry), Keith Carpenter (Barbara), Mary Kay Bright (Jim, predeceased), Robert Carpenter, Dennis Carpenter (Fran), Donna Carpenter Barnes (Jeff), Michael Carpenter, Barbara Carpenter Mulvey (Patrick), Lisa Carpenter Rader (Steven), Linda Everly Sulkin (Michael, predeceased), and Thomas Everly (Denise).
Along with her husband, Paul, Lucy was preceded in death by her brothers; Raymond Carpenter (Mable), Nelson Carpenter (Margaret), Maurice Carpenter (Kay), Burl Carpenter (June), and nephew; Col. J Reid Everly.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in the name of Lucy’s husband; Paul D. Everly.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
