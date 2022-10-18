Lucille Clara Baker Lucille Clara Baker, 81, of White Post, VA, passed away October 12, 2022 at the Winchester Medical Center. She was born October 2, 1941 in Frederick County, VA the daughter of the late John Henry Kerns and Virginia Margaret (Renner) Kerns.
She married John Paul Baker on January 2, 1957 in Virginia.
Along with her husband John, she is also survived by her two sons Michael Baker (Lana) and Danny Baker (Barbara); her daughter Joyce Thomas; 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and she was blessed with two great great grandchildren; her four brothers Douglas Kerns, Bobby Kerns, Nathan Kerns and Donald Kerns; her son in law Steve Poling and her brother in law Earl Ricketts Jr.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was also preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Poling; her sister Carol Ann Ricketts; and three brothers Clifton Kerns, William Kerns and Russell Kerns.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10am until her Funeral Service at 11am with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating at the Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Yerkie, Kevin Cooper, Sr., Kevin Cooper, Tyler Cooper, Danny Baker Jr. and Mark Baker.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
