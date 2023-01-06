Lucille "Lucy" Brown Kashani
Lucille "Lucy" Brown Kashani, a radiant and indispensable manager at Magnolia's Restaurant in Purcellville, Virginia known for her warmth, sharp wit, and mischievous grin died on December 31, 2022 at INOVA Hospital in Lansdowne, VA. She was 63.
Lucy was born at home in northwest London, England on October 29, 1959 to Scottish parents. Described as a shy but inquisitive child, she adored her older brother Gavin. In 1979, Lucy emigrated to Clarke County, VA, where she began her career in restaurants and hospitality. In 1983, she married Masoud Kashani, and had two children, Chelsea and Gavin, who she named after her brother. While raising her children, she worked alongside Masoud and his brother Nasser Kashani to run the successful Lighthouse Restaurant in Berryville, VA, which became a town gathering spot. For many years, Lucy lived in the small community of Boyce, Virginia, next door to her brother, who also emigrated. Lucy was an avid gardener and loved to follow British soap operas from afar. Later on, Lucy became a manager at the Red Fox Inn Restaurant in Middleburg, and in 2007 she moved to Magnolia's, where she quickly attracted a group of regular customers and an extended family. Lucy's tall figure and signature pixie cut could often be spotted darting across the floor to say hello to old friends and customers, or to share news of her children, of whom she was exceptionally proud. She loved her job, working until December 22, 2022, shortly before she entered hospice.
Lucy's parents Florence and Alexander (Sandy) Brown preceded her in death along with maternal relatives in Scotland.
Lucy is survived by her children, Chelsea Kashani of Richmond, VA and Gavin Kashani of Purcellville, VA; brother Gavin and his wife Tracy of Boyce, VA; her ex-husband Masoud and his brother Nasser; her beloved nieces and nephew Alex, Gaby and Sydney.
A memorial service will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville on Wednesday, January 11 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow at Magnolia's at the Mill.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services.
