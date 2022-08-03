Lucille Luttrell Burkhart “Lucy”
Lucille Luttrell Burkhart, 83, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Lucy was born in 1939 in Cross Junction, VA, the daughter of the late Robert Monroe and Madeline Holliday Luttrell. She received her College Certification from North Western College of Trust School and retired from First American Bank as Vice President of Trust. Lucy volunteered at the hospital gift shop, Wayside Theater and the Women’s Civic League.
She married Ben Burkhart on January 4, 1958, at Redland United Methodist Church.
Lucy is survived by her husband; daughter, Sheri Reed and Michael C. of Stephens City, VA, and sisters, Betty Whitehead and Bill and Reva Brill.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, James “Jimmy” Luttrell and brother-in-law, Charles Brill.
A visitation will be Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral home, Amherst Chapel with a graveside service the following day, Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10am in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lucy’s memory to: SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.