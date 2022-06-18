Lucille “Mimi” Mae Costello Lucille “Mimi” Mae Costello, 92, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Golden Living Center, Rose Hill in Berryville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Charles Eshelman officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Costello was born on March 26, 1930, in Maurertown, Virginia, to the late James Showers Sr. and Sadie McWilliams Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Stuart Eshelman; sister, Charlotte Watkins, and brothers, James Showers Jr. and Kenneth Pullen.
Survivors include her husband, Shelby D. Costello; four sons, Stuart Michael “Mike” Eshelman (Kim), Charles “Chuck” Allen Eshelman (Linda), William Edwin Eshelman (Debra) and Thomas Eugene Eshelman (Terri); six grandchildren, Heather Loughry, Jennifer Sackett (Daniel), Rebekah Prosceno (Anthony), Lauren Adams (Garrett), Stuart T. Eshelman (fiancée, Shauna) and Samuel B. Eshelman and numerous great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Eshelman, Bill Eshelman, Anthony Prosceno, Daniel Sackett, Garrett Adams and James Governale.
Honorary pallbearers will be all the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com.
