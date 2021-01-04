Lucinda Ann “Cindy” Thomas
Lucinda Ann “Cindy” Thomas, 69, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Cindy was born August 24, 1951 in Youngstown, PA, the daughter of the late Phillip Otto and Geneva Orr Ecelberger. She attended Shippensburg University for undergraduate studies, followed by Drexel University receiving her Master’s in Library Science. On January 30, 1982, she married Donald Abbott Thomas Jr. They raised two daughters. She was a dedicated teacher and librarian, most recently at Alson H. Smith Jr. Library at Shenandoah University. Cindy had passion and great ability for gardening, reading, sewing and cooking. She was known for her warmth and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Along with her husband, Donald, Cindy is survived by her daughters; Katherine Kelly (Bryant) of Suffolk, VA and Sarah Lewis (Adam) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, grandchildren; Thomas Kelly and Zoe Lewis, sisters; Brenda Mallinak (daughters Laura, Emily and Lucy) and Mary Kate Eplett (son Phillip and daughter Meghan).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy’s remembrance to Alson H. Smith Jr. Library at advancement.su.edu. Select ‘Other’ for designation and note ‘Library Fund’.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
