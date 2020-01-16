Lucy B. “Tom” Keller, 94, of Winchester, VA passed away in the Winchester Medical Center on Monday, January 13, 2020.
She was born in Frederick County, VA on February 22, 1925; the daughter of Earl L. and Hilda Lucy Smoke Long. She worked for Henkel Harris Company until her retirement in 1987.
On March 19, 1949 Lucy married James C. Keller in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2006.
She is survived by her brother in law, Rodney Keller, Sr., sister in laws, Peggy and Gletus and numerous nieces and nephews including Teresa Evans and her husband, Kevin who were especially attentive and close to their Aunt Tom.
Lucy was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by her brothers, Earl L. Long, Jr., Edward Long, John William Long and Ray Long and sisters, Madeline Castleman and Genevieve Clevenger.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Michael Mayton officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.