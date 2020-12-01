Luella Eichhorst, 85, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Mrs. Eichhorst was born in 1935 in Wheaton, IL, daughter of the late Dwight and Alice Vimont. She earned an Associate's degree from Lord Fairfax Community College and was a Legal Secretary for many years. Mrs. Eichhorst was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Writers Guild and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.
Her husband, Walter Roy Eichhorst, whom she married in 1955 preceded her in death in 2019.
Surviving are sons, Ken Eichhorst (Pam) of Augusta, WV and Eric Eichhorst of Stephens City, VA; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
