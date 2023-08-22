OBIT_Luis_Narciso_Rendon_130001-2

Luis Narciso Rendon

Luis Narciso Rendon Luis Narciso Rendon, 68, of Stephenson, formerly of Texas died Friday, August 18, 2023 in Winchester Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Linda L. Rendon. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.

