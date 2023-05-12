Luke Alan Savolainen
Luke Alan Savolainen of Deltona, FL, passed away at the age of 57 on April 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Luke was born in Waukegan, IL, on October 17, 1965, the youngest of four siblings to Paul and Geraldine Savolainen. His family moved to Winchester, VA ,where he attended Winchester Public Schools from 1st – 12th grades. At John Handley High School he played football and wrestled. Luke was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester. After graduation, he served in the Navy for four years as an engineman on a ship. He continued his life-long love of working on engines as a master diesel mechanic in Florida, winning many trade competitions. Before his passing, he was a supervisor at County Materials Corporation in Astatula, FL.
Luke graciously assisted others with engine and home repairs. He also enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and grilling meals for friends and neighbors.
He will be missed by his wife, Peggy Sue (Arndt) of Deltona, FL; daughter, Lindsey Savolainen of Orange City, FL; his parents of Raleigh, NC; brother, Ron Savolainen (Connie) of Winter Springs, FL; brother, Toby Savolainen of Wilmington, NC; sister, Paula Wiese (Bob) of Raleigh, NC; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Luke was preceded in death by wife Billie Jo (Trumble).
Luke will be honored at a private memorial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.