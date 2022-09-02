Luke O. Morgan
Sweet baby Luke Orville Morgan was welcomed to the world on May 14, 2022. His proud parents, brothers and all those who love him were able to soak up three short months with him before he passed away on August 25, 2022.
Luke is survived by his loving parents, Scott Morgan and Jenny Kinyon, and his brothers, Jackson Duncan and Jaxon Watt of Stephens City. He is also survived by paternal grandparents, John and Sandy Morgan of Roaring Spring, PA and maternal grandparents, Don and Sue Kinyon of Linden, VA. He is missed by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Once Luke learned to smile, it never faded. His smile was contagious and could light up the darkest room. Those who love Luke will remember his already obvious fiery fighting spirit, his bright blue eyes, his fascination with plants and his insistence on being around those he loved, constantly. Luke never knew a bad day and is cherished for the brief gift that he was to everyone who met him.
The family would like to welcome everyone who knew Luke to the funeral service on Monday, September 5th at 10 am at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, 5095 N. Main Street, Stephens City, VA. While the burial will be private, the family will receive relatives and friends at Liberty Baptist Church, 1400 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, VA after the funeral service for lunch.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the “For Luke Orville Morgan” GoFundMe account to help offset a portion of the unexpected expenses that were thrust upon Luke’s parents.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com.
