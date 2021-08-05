Lula Belle McKay
Lula Belle McKay, 82, of Winchester, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2021. Born in Berkeley County, WV to Earl and Ada Smith, Lula Belle grew up as one of nine siblings in a close-knit family. Her upbringing instilled values of handwork, cherishing loved ones, and staying true to one’s faith. She built her home and family in Winchester, VA and raised her children with endless love and patience. Lula Belle will always be remembered as a good woman who truly loved everyone.
Preceding her in death are her husband, William “Buck” McKay, siblings Earl Smith Jr., Reva Miller, and Frances Markley, stepsons Richard McKay and William McKay, and daughter-in-law Sharon McKay. Treasured memories live on with her family: children Jeff Smith, Jay Keller, Shannon McKay, Matt McKay, Perry McKay (Amy McKay), and many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her memory lives on with not only us, but also with siblings Mildred Taylor, John Smith, Martha Johnson, Joe Smith, and Larry Smith, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
The family will be holding a service to celebrate her life on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA with burial to follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333. W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA in Lula Belle’s name.
