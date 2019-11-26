Lula J. Levesque "Cootsie"

Lula Juanita "Cootsie" Levesque, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Ms. Levesque was born October 18, 1922 in Paris, Virginia, daughter of the late Graddison Ross and Blanche Travis Ross.
She was a seamstress and caregiver by profession.
Surviving are two daughters, Audrey M. Dillard of Alexandria, VA and Stephanie Ross Curry of Winchester, VA; three grandchildren, Samuel W. Butler III of Martinsburg, WV, Wendy J. Tucker of Upper Marlboro, MD and Ross D. Curry of Winchester, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Brittany A. Butler of Winchester, VA, Cameron C. Tucker of Upper Marlboro, MD and Kaysen G. Curry of Winchester, VA.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Shelia T. Curry and seven brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at John Mann Wesley United Methodist Church, Winchester, VA with Rev. Barbara Cousar officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Upperville, VA.
The family will receive friends for viewing from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
