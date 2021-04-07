Lula M. Walker, 83, years transitioned on March 31, 2021. She was born in Utica, MS, the daughter of the late Robert Schuler and Estella Robinson Schuler.
She was known for her good southern cooking, smile, and laughter. She retired some years ago from Fema and moved to Maryland to live with her daughter.
She was married to the late Sylvester Walker.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Danessa D. Drumgold of Takoma, Park, MD and son David Drumgold of New York City.
Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 pm, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA.
Visitation will be 11:00 am Thursday April 8, 2021 at the funeral home.
Burial in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must have a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
