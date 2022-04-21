Luther Edward “Ed” Carden
Ed Carden of Frederick County passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Anderson County, TN, on June 21, 1937, to Luther A. and Bonnie Dew Carden. He is a graduate of Cameron County High School in Emporium, PA.
He served 4 years in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged as an E5, Second Class Petty Officer. Ed retired from AT&T in 1989, with 28 years of service as a supervisor. He was a member and an Elder of Burnt Presbyterian Church, where he served as treasurer of the Scholarship Committee. He was a committee member of Boy Scout Troop 138. He was an active member of the Shenandoah Region Antique Automobile Club of America, where he served as president and held several positions.
Ed is survived by his wife, Joyce Whittaker Carden; daughter, Susan Carden Kume and husband, Paul, of The Woodlands, TX; son, Edward Scott Carden and wife, Dayle, of Dubai, UAE, and two grandchildren, Elliott Olivia Carden and Liam Edward Barrett Carden. He is also survived by his sister, Louise Caldwell of Warner Robins, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Margaret Lucille Swafford, Orena Reeves, Emma Lee Martin and a brother, J. Thomas Carden.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, at 11:00 AM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Mike Moulden officiating.
Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601 or Burnt Presbyterian Church, 168 Burnt Church Road, Winchester, VA, 22603.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
