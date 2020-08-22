Luther George Knotts, Sr. “Tink”
Luther George “Tink” Knotts, Sr., 79, of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.
Tink was born in 1941 in Benbush, WV, son of the late Erville and Leanna Knotts. He was a heavy equipment operator (Shovel Operator) at Loudoun Quarries, retiring after 48 years of service. Tink was a member of the American Legion and the Elks Lodge. He loved to sing Bluegrass and participate in karaoke. Tink enjoyed owning all types of cars.....especially Mustangs.
He married Marian Clark on September 15, 2008 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Terrian Kay Long (Tom) of Jefferson County, WV; sons, Luther G. Knotts, Jr. (Valeria), Keith Dwain Knotts and Gary Allen Knotts, all of Bentonville, VA; stepdaughters, Terresa L. Plummer, Pamela (Buzzy), Punky Golightly (Robbie), Tammy Growden, all of Winchester, VA, Tonia Kallam (Mike) of Richmond, VA; stepsons, Ronald L. Anderson, Ricky Lee Bowen (Lisa), Christopher “J.B.” Bowen, all of Winchester, VA; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren; and sister, Joan Elaine Sowers.
Tink was preceded in death by stepson, Daniel Q. Anderson; sister, Peggy Ann Murphy; and brother, Gary Luke Knotts.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA with Reverend Paul Campbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tink’s memory to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601 MEMO: Luther Knotts, Sr. Service.
