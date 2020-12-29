Lynda Sue Ingle

Lynda was born August 19, 1950, in Eugene, Oregon. Lynda passed on December 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
After 25 years of corporate moves, Lynda and her husband, Jim moved to the Winchester area in 2008 and built Lynda's dream home on Lake Isaac. Lynda quickly fell in love with the lake and Lake Isaac community. Not ready to completely retire, Lynda was the assistant to the Dean of Shenandoah University Conservatory. She immersed herself in the music, the performances and the students. After 5 years Lynda retired. She became involved with the Godfrey Miller Center, Quota Club, Senior Bowling League and the Water Arthritis Classes at Valley Health. Anyone who ever met Lynda was greeted with a smile and an open heart.
Lynda is survived by her husband of 52 years, James; daughter, Shannon; son, Derek, Derek's wife, Jamie and grandsons, Tyler, Brady and Conner; also sister, Jamie Love; brothers, Mike and Jeff Goodness and niece, Kristin Leonard.
Any memorial considerations should be made to the Godfrey Miller Center in Winchester, VA.
A celebration of Lynda's life will be held at a later date. Lynda will be greatly missed.
