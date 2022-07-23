Lynn M. Poole
Lynn Martin Poole, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Poole was born August 1, 1937, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Lynwood Martin Poole and Della Hawkins Poole.
He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1956.
He owned and operated Lynn Poole Tax Service with his late wife (Kathy) and his stepdaughter (Valerie) until he retired in 2019. His legacy continues today, 57 years later.
A military veteran, he served in the U. S. Army from 1961-1963 as a medical corpsman.
He married Peggy S. Hite on November 20, 1961, in Sparta, North Carolina. Later, he married Kathleen Corrine Hannah on January 1, 1982, in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Poole preceded him in death on September 23, 2019.
Surviving are his first wife, Peggy Smith Hite of Stephens City, VA; four children, Jaketta Madlock (Gordon) of Ft. Wayne, IN, Randall Poole (Monaca) of Berryville, VA, Janiece Janson (David) of Hamilton, VA, and Jacinda Smeltzer (Randy) of Palm Bay, FL; stepdaughter, Valerie Silfies (Ron) of Berryville, VA; a brother, George Poole of Blacksburg, VA; a sister, Margaret Kirschenman of Menno, SD; 13 grandchildren, Douglas Ruckman Jr. of Indiana, Mitchell Ruckman of Winchester, VA, Britni Costello of Georgia, Jenna Driver of Indiana, Lucas and Zach Poole of Berryville, VA, Conner, Jordan, and Parker Janson all of Hamilton, VA, Micalea Smeltzer of Stephens City, VA, Noah and Hunter Smeltzer of Palm Bay, FL, and Austin Silfies of Berryville, VA; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 P. M. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester with military honors provided by Clarke County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 – 9:00 P. M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
