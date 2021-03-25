Lynn Webster Clem
Lynn Webster Clem, 76, of White Post, VA passed away March 20, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Lynn was the son of the late Richard O. and Christine Driver Clem. He was born on March 24, 1944 in Winchester, VA. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1962. Lynn was well respected and liked by everyone. He loved sports. In his younger years, Lynn was active in the local Industrial Softball League. Later he became a coach leading his team to many championships. Lynn enjoyed watching the NASCAR races, the Nationals Baseball Team and cheering for the Washington Football Team.
He was an active member of the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad for many years where he was one of the first cardiac technicians to be certified. Lynn served as assistant treasurer of the squad for three years. During his time volunteering, he won the Captain’s Award and Squads Man of the Year Award spending many long hours on duty.
Lynn was a member of the Winchester Seventh Day Adventist Church where he served as Deacon and worked in the Food Pantry for several years.
He retired from Rubbermaid Commercial Products in 1994 as Purchasing Manager. Upon leaving Rubbermaid he began working in the family-owned business, Clem’s Garage, Inc., serving as Vice-President until his second retirement in 2011.
Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Doris Michael Clem. He is also survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ice of Winchester, VA and four granddaughters: Whitney Ice of White Post, VA, Jennifer Ice of Astoria, NY, Ashley Ice of Staunton, VA and Chelsea Ice of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Doris Brown of Stephens City, VA and Lorraine Orndorff of Middletown, VA and a brother, Dennis Clem of Stephens City, VA.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard (Dickie), Ralph and Larry (Peanut) Clem.
A visitation will be from 2 PM to 3 PM on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 PM with Pastor Luis Camps officiating. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Brown, William Orndorff, Craig Clem, Dennis Clem, Eric Clem and C.J. Clem.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stephens City Fire Company, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Winchester Seventh Day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 3206, Winchester, VA 22604.
