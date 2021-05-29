Lynne Ann Steltzer
Lynne Ann Steltzer, 50, of Winchester, Virginia died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her residence.
She was born October 19, 1970 in Allentown, PA, the daughter of James R. and Dorothy K. Steltzer.
Lynne graduated with honors from Susquehannock High School, Glen Rock, PA and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from Towson University, Towson, MD. She worked at Thermo-Fisher Scientific in the procurement division.
Lynne is survived by her parents, James and Dorothy Steltzer of Shrewsbury, PA, brother Jeff D. Steltzer, sister-in-law Angela Steltzer, niece Isabella and nephews Ronan and Brock Steltzer of McDonough, GA. She is also survived by her uncle and aunt, Charles (Chuck) and Mary Jane Uhl, cousins Kathleen J. Uhl , Thomas J. Uhl, Heather Steltzer Leone and Nikki Steltzer. Lynne was much loved by her devoted companion Dave Beaver, who has become loved by her family and Winchester friends.
The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life at the Jones Funeral Home, 228 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601 from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. on Saturday June 5.
An intelligent, accomplished writer and lover of music, Lynne was a caring, loving soul, much loved by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The Laurel Center, P.O. Box 14, Winchester, VA. 22604
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
