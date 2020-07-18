Lynne Marie (Vantz) Nelson
Lynne Marie (Vantz) Nelson, age 61, of Berkeley Springs, WV, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Inova Fairfax Medical Center, in Falls Church, VA.
Born December 24, 1958, in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of June M. (Martin) Vantz, formerly of Hancock, MD, and the late Frederick Vantz; and the wife of Frank W. Nelson.
She was a 1978 graduate of Hancock High School; and a 1980 graduate of Hagerstown Community College, in Hagerstown, MD.
From 2000 until the present, she was the Supervisor of Chemistry in the Winchester Medical Center, in Winchester, VA; supervisor at the Winchester Medical Lab; and at the Winchester OB GYN Clinic.
Lynne held a Black Belt in Muay Thai; and was a member of the Maryland 4-H Club, where she was a Small-boar shooting champion.
In 2005, she competed at the world masters championships in South Africa, where she won gold in deadlift and bronze for overall total. It was written of her, “Nelson is not some huge colossus, but pound for pound she’s one of the strongest women in the world.” In 2015, Lynn was inducted into the Washington County Hall of Fame for the sport of powerlifting.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Samuel Lopp, of Berkeley Springs; a daughter, Gabrielle (Lopp) Weaver, of Ft. Ashby, WV; a grandson, Kash Weaver; and two brothers, Kelley Vantz, of Hagerstown, MD, and Fred Vantz, of Berkeley Springs.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Grove Funeral Home, in Hancock, MD. Online condolences will be accepted at www.grovefh.com
