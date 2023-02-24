Lynwood W. Buracker
Lynwood Wilson Buracker, 69, of White Post, VA, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his home.
Lynwood was born in 1953 in Harrisonburg, VA, the son of the late Grover Wilson and Virgie Mae Buracker. He retired as Supervisor Assistant at Frederick County Sanitation Authority. Lynwood was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church in Winchester, VA. He loved woodworking and was a Ford and John Deere man. Lynwood was a 24/7 jokester.
Lynwood married Linda J. Mooney on March 31, 1973, at Stephens City Mennonite Church in Stephens City, VA.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Amy Stitcher (Brendan) of Noblesville, IN; son, Thomas Buracker (Patty Rogers) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Anthony and Matthew Buracker of Chesapeake, VA, and Aubrey and Owen Stitcher of Noblesville, IN; sisters, Audrey See (the late Christopher “Skip”) of Winchester, VA, Groveen Neff (Elmo R. “Sonny”) of Stephens City, VA, Nancy Vaughan (the late Michael) of Winchester, VA, Doris Clark (Frankie R) of Stephens City, VA, Brenda Pack (Allen “Bud”) of White Post, VA ,and brother, Jerry Buracker of Romney, WV.
Lynwood is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Grover Elwood Buracker.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 7pm to 9pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 12pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Gary Smith and Nancy Vaughan.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lynwood to Alzheimer's Association - National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, McLean, VA 22102, American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
