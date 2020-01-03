M. Mae Snyder Butler-Dabay, 88, of Winchester, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Butler-Dabay was born December 18, 1931 in Frederick County, VA; the daughter of the late Ollie T. Snyder and Erva Campbell Snyder. She was a 1951 graduate of James Wood High School. She had been a Tax consultant with H&R Block. She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
She married Owen Gordon Butler in May 1955. Mr. Butler preceded her in death in July 1999. She married David H. Dabay on September 14, 2002. Mr. Dabay preceded her in death on March 22, 2016.
She is survived by her children, Deborah J. Coulson and her husband, Dean of Stephens City, Mark G. Butler and his wife, Cathy of Boyce, and Michael A. Butler of Stephens City; a sister, Belle Rinker of Winchester; four grandchildren, Amanda Loy, Misty Wargo, Erin Butler, and Abby Butler; and one great grandchild, Bryce Edwards.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Mayton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Rd., White Post, VA 22663.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.