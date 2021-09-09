Mabel E. Anderson, 92, of Winchester, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Anderson was born February 17, 1929 in Stephenson, VA; the daughter of the late Charles J. Emery and Maphie May Emery. She had, previously, worked at Robinson School in the cafeteria. She was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church and was a C-CAP volunteer. She also participated in the food sales at Dave Fahnestock's auctions.
Known as Aunt Mabel or Mawmaw to her family and friends, Mrs. Anderson had a big heart, loved people and never met a stranger.
Her husband, Andrew W. "Andy" Anderson, Sr. preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elsie Cameron Borror and Ruby Marie Cleaver.
She is survived by her children, Andrew Anderson, Jr. and wife Sheila, Carroll Anderson and wife Charlene, and Deborah Robinson and husband Archie all of Winchester; a brother, Charles J. Emery of Inwood, WV; five grandchildren, Faith Jacobson, Shelly Anderson Brannon, Andrea Anderson, Darby Robinson, and Paul Robinson; and twelve great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 noon to 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Melester officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
