Mabel Elizabeth (Godlove) Sheets
Mabel Elizabeth (Godlove) Sheets, 89, of Bunker Hill passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Born February 9, 1932 in White Hall, VA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. Godlove and Grace (Stottlemyer) Godlove.
She attended the Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her son, Lee Roy Sheets, Jr. and wife, Claudia; daughter, Brenda Allanson; two grandchildren, Tara Aikens and husband, Jeff and Daniel Sheets and Erica; six great-grandchildren, Grace, Randy, Ryan, Jacoby, Austin, and Connor; three stepgrandchildren, Heather, Suzanne, and Dessirrae; and eleven stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Sheets, Sr.; great-granddaughter, Brooklynn. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home’s South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with Pastor Chuck Donivan, officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the Chapel. Interment will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clearbrook Fire and Rescue or to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.