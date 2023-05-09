Mack “Jackie” Gent Jr.
Mack “Jackie” Gent Jr., 77, entered Heaven’s Gates on Saturday, May 6, 2023 ,at his home surrounded by his family listening to hymns and scripture.
Born May 23, 1945, he was the son of the late Mack Gent,Sr. and Georgia Combs Gent. He was a maintenance engineer for over 40 years with the National Fruit Product Co. and Knouse Foods. After retirement, he delivered for South Berkeley Pharmacy where he embraced the opportunity to pray with those in need. He was a faithful member of the Bunker Hill Brethren In Christ Church where he served as Deacon. He was a member of the Musselman High School Class of 1963. As a proud Musselman alumni and supporter, he rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on the Applemen.
Jackie is survived by his best friend and wife of 29 years, Barbara Ferguson Gent; daughters, Wendy G. Langhorne, Dana L. Dembeck (Jay), Elizabeth A. Bragg (Daniel); son ,Robert “Bobby” Hawkins (Stephanie); former wife, Carol L. Kirby; sisters, Linda A. Gent, Wanda J. Herbert; seven grandchildren, Anthony and Zachary Langhorne (Stephanie), Kasee Sheehan (John), Caleb Dembeck (Margaret), Cody Bragg, Reagan and Indie Hawkins; four great-grandchildren, Colby, Scarlett, John John and Colt, as well as his loving cat, Dolly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol L. Luttrell.
His celebration of life service will be held on May 12, 2023, at Bunker Hill Brethren in Christ Church with Pastors Raymond Martin and Kelly Day officiating. The church address is 9203 Winchester Avenue, Bunker Hill, WV 25420. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and the service will begin at 1:00 PM. Following the service, the celebration of life will continue with a picnic at the church pavilion. In honor of Jackie’s love for Musselman, those attending are encouraged to wear Musselman green.
In lieu of flowers, Jackie wished to have donations to Bunker Hill Brethren in Christ for Sunday School or Vacation Bible School or Hospice of the Panhandle.
