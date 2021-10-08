Madeline Howard Johnson, 95, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2021 in Winchester.
Madeline was born in 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Joseph and Theresa Somma. After graduating high school, she went on to study at Kings County Nursing School in Brooklyn with a full-ride scholarship. Through the years, her greatest joy was staying home to raise her children and to take care of the family home. Later in life, she retired from the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAH).
Over the years, she found herself involved in many, many different charities, including the Heritage Foundation, the Southwestern Ministries, the Alaskan Ministries, and ASPCA. She even served on the board of the Heritage Foundation. She was a gentle and friendly woman who would always put the needs of others before hers.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Howard Kimbrell (Donald) of Winchester, VA; son, Frank Miller Howard, of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Theresa Courtney Guinn (Jerry), Jessica Carolyn Howard, Kyle Carrington Howard (Page), and Kohl Carter Howard; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Swinney and Brooke Howard; and sisters, Rose Silecchia and Pauline Tartaglia (Frank), both of Long Island, NY.
Along with her parents, Madeline is preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Miller Howard; second husband, Charles Winston Johnson; and brother, Paul Somma.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 6-8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A rosary service will be held during the visitation at 7pm.
A mass will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA. Celebrating mass will be Rev. Bjorn Lundberg. She will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
