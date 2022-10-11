Madeline Virginia (Loy) Dunn Madeline Virginia (Loy) Dunn, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully August 25, 2022. Born in Arlington County, VA, December 16, 1926, she was the only daughter of James L. and Elsie (Carper) Loy, both originally from Winchester, and only sister to five brothers – Stuart, Charles, Earl, Phillip and Marshall – all of whom preceded her in death. After graduating high school in Falls Church, Madeline began a successful career in banking, beginning at the First National Bank of Washington in 1945. She retired from First American Bank, N.A. as a Vice President and Assistant Branch Manager in 1989. In 1966, Madeline married her beloved husband, Robert, who lovingly called her “Maddie,” a name that “stuck” with many in her family and closest friends. She faithfully attended Braddock Street United Methodist Church, was a member of the Civic League, and a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Donna, nieces Carol Ann, Judy, Janet and Linda, and nephew, Steve, and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to The Village at Orchard Ridge (https://
orchardridgeva.thankyou4
caring.org.aspx?pid=384), or Blue Ridge Hospice (http://brhospice.org/donate/).
Interment private at Arlington National Cemetery.
