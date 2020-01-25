Madge Orndorff Strosnider, 94, formerly of Stephens City, Virginia passed away at Brittany Manor Living and Rehab Center Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Midland Michigan.
Madge was born on October 17, 1925 in Winchester daughter of the late John Orndorff and Leona Brill Orndorff.
Madge married Robert Strosnider, who preceded her in death on November 12, 2019.
Mrs. Strosnider worked for Grants, Cornwell’s Grocery, Stuckey’s Pecan Gift Shop and McDonald’s Farm Market.
Madge is survived by her daughters Sheila (Donald) Snapp of Winchester, Barbara Sue (Tom) McNurlen of Midland, Michigan; grandchildren Robbie Snapp, Robin (Ken) Cibroski, Ken McNurlen, Scott (Molly) McNurlen; great-grandchildren Annie, Charlie, Lizzy, Matthew and Sarah McNurlen; nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents and her husband Robert, Madge was preceded in death by her brothers Cecil, William, Horace, John Eric and Franklin Orndorff.
Cremation arrangements for Mrs. Strosnider have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith Woolever Funeral Directors in Midland, Michigan.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial contribution to Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, Winchester, Virginia 22602 or Heartland Hospice, 1426 Straits Dr, Bay City, MI 48706.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Virginia.
