Mae Emma (Rome) Green
Mae Emma (Rome) Green, 97, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Facility.
Mrs. Green was born in 1923 in Sussex, New Jersey, daughter of the late Clarence and Marjorie Rome. She was a homemaker and worked several years at Pro’s Sweet Shop in Butler, New Jersey.
Her husband, George Washington Green, preceded her in death in 2005.
Surviving is a daughter, Barbara Dick (Roger) of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Robert Green (Kathy) of Oak Ridge, New Jersey and George Green (Marcia) of Arizona; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Moore and Flo Rome.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Green was preceded in death by brothers, Pete, Ikey, Tom, Stanley, and Babe Rome.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. The family would like to say a special Thank You to all of the wonderful staff at Heritage Hall who took excellent care of Mrs. Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mae’s memory to Heritage Hall Resident Fund, 400 West Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.