Mae Fern Perry
Mae Fern Perry, 104, of the Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Perry was born on May 29, 1915 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania to the late John Walter and Josephine Jessen Baeuerlein. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hartwell Lloyd Perry and two brothers, Robert Earl Baeuerlein and John Walter Baeuerlein, Jr.
She achieved her Bachelor’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and joined the US Navy in 1943 where she met her husband. She served in the Navy as a Lieutenant during World War II. She was a longtime member of Front Royal Presbyterian Church and volunteered for C-Cap and St. Luke’s Clinic both in Front Royal.
Survivors include her four daughters, Patricia Fox (Parham) of Lynchburg, Virginia, Jo Perry Ely (Ralph) of Huddleston, Virginia, Hartlyn Lee Bowers of Strasburg, Virginia and Ginger Perry of Winchester, Virginia; six grandchildren, Jennifer Robelo (Francisco) of San Antonio, Texas, Jeffrey Fox (Sheri) of Rustburg, Virginia, James Fox (Christin) of Lynchburg, Virginia, Alex Ely of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sara Ely of Denver, Colorado and Tiffany Bowers of Strasburg, Virginia; and nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.