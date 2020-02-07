Magdalen Wojcicki "Maggie"

Magdalen Wojcicki, 59, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Maggie was born December 28, 1960 in Newton, New Jersey, daughter of the late Joseph S. Wojcicki and Agnes Pauza Wojcicki.
She retired from M&M Mars Candy Company in Hackettstown, New Jersey where she worked in process operations, plant office, and R&D. She later worked for Crum Realty.
She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and adventurous spirit. She poured love into her relationships with her family and friends. Her passions include angels, golfing, refurbishing furniture, gardening, dancing and her treasured““fur-babies”.
Her beloved husband, Paul T. Spitz, preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sisters, Sister Mary Theresa Wojcicki of Wilkes-Barre, PA, Chris W. Thompson and her husband, Brian, of Winchester, VA; a brother, Mark Wojcicki and his wife, Sandi, of Punta Gorda, FL; three nephews, Adam Wojcicki, Randy Wojcicki and Zach Thompson; a niece, Stefanie Wojcicki; her close aunts, cousins, in-laws, many friends; and her dogs, Waldo, Gizmo, and the late Mr. Peabody.
A Celebration of Life will be held locally at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Maggie’s home.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 — 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Cochran Funeral Home, Hackettstown, NJ.
A memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption, Hackettstown, NJ. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
Local arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
