Malcolm James Morrison With great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Malcolm "Jim" Morrison, 68, on October 25th, 2022, in Winchester, Virginia. Born to Malcolm and Marion (Cox) Morrison, he was raised in Annandale, Virginia, and was the eldest of four children.
Jim married the love of his life, Patti Compher from Purcellville, Virginia, and they became longtime residents of Berryville where they raised their daughter, Sarah, who is now pursuing her doctorate in Occupational Therapy at Shenandoah University. Jim's passion was working with youths at Graydon Manor (now Grafton) and later with Loudoun County Public Schools. Jim had a remarkable gift to communicate, interact and help children and young adults. Welcoming and generous, his classroom door was always open to all students. Jim was always naturally friendly, optimistic, curious, and had a wellspring of creativity. His interests included painting, music, antiques and was a collector of anything beautiful, unique, and possessed a high level of craftsmanship. We will always remember Jim as having a passion for life. He was the first to arise in the morning, delighted in the dawn of a new day. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clarke County Humane Society (see CCHS Amazon Wish List).
For those who wish to stop by and express their condolences, the Morrison household will receive guests on November 5th from 11-5.
